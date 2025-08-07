The 2025 Ballon d’Or nominees shortlist has been announced – but can you name all 30 of the male players on there?

France Football have unveiled the shortlist for the award, with the winners to be revealed in Paris on September 22.

We’re sure you’ll get some of the favourites, who enjoyed outstanding seasons with the likes of PSG, Barcelona and Liverpool, alongside others who stood out at this summer’s big Club World Cup tournament.

The only clue you’re getting from us for this one is the club that they represent, and you’ve got 15 minutes to try and get them all. If the player in question has moved clubs this summer, we’ve included the club that they represented in 2024-25 in brackets.

If this gives you the taste for another challenge, why not try and name the top three of every Ballon d’Or award of the 2000s?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.