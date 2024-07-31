Can you name every Brazilian to play for Barcelona since 1990?

Twenty-seven Brazilian footballers have represented Barcelona since 1990. Some of them are absolute legends of the game, while others struggled to live up to their billing at the Camp Nou. But can you name each and every one of them?

We’re pretty sure you’ll get the Barcelona icon pictured above, as well as plenty more of their unforgettable Brazilian ballers of the modern era. But a fair few of these are pretty forgettable, so we’d be impressed if you can get more than 20 on this one.

Your clues are the years in which they were at Barcelona and the total number of appearances they made for the club. They’re listed in chronological order.

And we’re not counting Barcelona’s Brazilians who went on to represent other nations, so don’t try and be clever and stick Thiago Motta in there.

We’re also only counting Brazilians who have actually made an appearance for the club, with apologies to Henrique and Keirrison.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why don’t you try and name every Brazilian player with 5+ Premier League goals?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 24 players Barcelona have signed from the Premier League?