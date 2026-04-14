Barcelona have won the European Cup/Champions League five times in their history, and have enjoyed some superb European nights over the years.

But can you name every year in which the Catalan club have lifted the trophy? That’s the challenge we’re setting you here.

We’ve given you the opponent the Barca beat in every final, as well as the scoreline, but you don’t have long. The timer lasts for just five minutes on this one.

If you’re in the mood for another challenge after this, why not try our Ultimate Barcelona Quiz?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Barcelona’s top 25 goalscorers of all time?

