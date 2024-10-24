Can you name every player that’s scored a Champions League hat-trick for Barcelona?

No club has scored more hat-tricks in the Champions League era than Barcelona, who have notched 15 bags of three since the European Cup was rebranded back in 1992.

But can you name each and every player to score a hat-trick on the grand European stage for the Catalan club?

That record actually puts Barca level with their historic rivals Real Madrid on 15. There are eight different scorers – with one particularly legendary player accounting for just over half of the club’s Champions League hat-tricks alone. We can’t imagine guessing that one will prove too difficult.

You’ve got 10 minutes to try and name all eight players, and we’ve listed the opponent(s) they scored a hat-trick against as your clue. The players are listed in chronological order of when they scored their first Champions League hat-trick, if that helps, but we’ve left off the dates.

If you’re after another challenge after this, why not have a go at naming every player to score 5+ Champions League goals for Barcelona?

