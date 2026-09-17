Barcelona have boasted some brilliant goalscorers over the years, as their list of La Liga hat-trick goalscorers since the year 2000 attests.

But can you name every player to score three or more goals in a league match for Barca this century?

We’ve given you 10 minutes to try and get all 20 names. Your clues are their total number of La Liga hat-tricks, as well as the date of their most recent hat-trick.

You obviously know the name at the top of this list, with a mind-boggling tally of 36 La Liga hat-tricks. Plenty of the others on this quiz are easy enough too, given their legendary status.

But a few names could catch you out here, and we’ll be seriously impressed if you can get top marks.

If you’re after another challenge after that, try having a go at naming the top La Liga goalscorer for every season since 1990.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.

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