Barcelona’s La Masia academy is surely the most vaunted in the world, having produced countless wonderful footballers over the years. But how well do you know the players it’s produced – can you name these 10 Barcelona academy graduates from their career paths alone?

You should know the drill by now. We’ve taken 10 screengrabs from Wikipedia, featuring the career path section of 10 different players. This week’s theme is that all 10 of these players came out of La Masia.

Not all of these are from Catalonia, while some of them barely made a mark at Barcelona, having forged their paths elsewhere. But all 10 of them spent some time developing their skills at La Masia.

While we’ve left out mega-obvious answers such as Lionel Messi here, there are a couple of notable heavy hitters. There are also less distinguished players in here. Some you’ll have to piece together from their career paths elsewhere, while one Barcelona icon in particular you’ll have to work out purely from the dates, appearance and goal totals.

To answer the question, all you need to do is to type their name. The surname will suffice. The score to beat from the Planet Football office for this one is 8/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not have a go at last week’s Wiki quiz on Pep Guardiola players? Alternatively, have a go at our Ultimate Barcelona Quiz.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.