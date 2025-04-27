Can you name Barcelona’s XI from Lionel Messi’s final game?

On May 16, 2021, Lionel Messi made his final appearance for Barcelona in a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Celta Vigo. How well do you remember the occasion?

It wasn’t quite the ending his wonderful Barcelona career deserved, playing in an empty stadium in a meaningless defeat in the penultimate match of the campaign.

Messi surely boasts the greatest club career of any player in history, having won four Champions Leagues, 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Reys and six Ballons d’Or while at the Catalan club.

He also scored a mind-blowing tally of 670 goals for Barcelona – almost 450 more than any other player in the club’s history.

It should be no surprise that the Argentinian wizard scored on his final appearance, putting Barcelona ahead midway through the first half, but things went from bad to worse as they were reduced to 10 men and Celta Vigo completed a comeback in the dying minutes.

Despite being on the losing team, it was a fittingly marvelous individual display from Messi, who featured up top in a front two and received a perfect 10/10 from WhoScored – it was a game in which he completed all 15 of the dribbles he attempted and registered eight shots at goal.

“I hope not [that it was his final game at the Camp Nou] because I think he’s shown his effectiveness and that he’s still the best in the world,” Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman responded in the post-match press conference.

“It [would be] impossible to play without him. But it’s Leo on his own and, to win more games and get more points, we need more players to score goals.

“Leo’s scored 30 goals and won us a lot of points. But [his future] is a question for him. For me and for the club, we hope he stays. Because if there’s no Leo, we have doubts about who will score the goals.”

Amid Barcelona’s financial difficulties, a few weeks later Messi waved a tearful goodbye to Barcelona before joining PSG on a free transfer.

