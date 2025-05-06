Lamine Yamal has taken the football world by storm since making his Barcelona breakthrough, but can you name the XI from his Champions League debut in 2023?

Yamal made his bow as a second-half substitute during a 5-0 home win over Royal Antwerp as a fresh-looking 16-year-old.

The forward hasn’t looked back since, quickly becoming one of the best players in world football.

But can you name the XI that manager Xavi picked for this retrospectively historic question? There are a few names you might have forgotten about among some of world football’s biggest stars.

