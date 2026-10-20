Barcelona players celebrate after making it 6-1 against PSG in 2017.

Barcelona‘s famous comeback to knock PSG out of the Champions League in 2017 is enshrined in the club’s history – but how well do you remember that XI?

Having lost the first leg of their last 16 tie 4-0 in Paris, Barca knew they needed a miracle to progress.

As late as the 88th minute, they still needed to score three after Edinson Cavani had notched a crucial away goal for the visitors.

What followed is now commonly known as The Remontada. Two strikes from a certain Brazilian was followed by Sergi Roberto making it 6-1 in the 95th minute. Cue bedlam.

We’re asking you to name Barca’s starting XI that night. Ignore the formation – the wild 3-4-3 formation Luis Enrique picked is unavailable to us – and try and get the 11 starters.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode. In the meantime, good luck with this quiz, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name everybody to have played for Barcelona & PSG since 2000?

