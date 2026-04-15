Bayern Munich are one of European football’s great clubs. Real Madrid and AC Milan are the only clubs that have lifted the European Cup/Champions League trophy more than the Bundesliga giants.

But how well do you know Bayern’s proud history in UEFA’s flagship competition? Can you name all six years that they’ve won it?

We’ve given you the opponent the Bavarians beat in every final, as well as the scoreline, but you don’t have long to think. We’ve set the timer for just five minutes on this one.

If you want another challenge after this, why not try naming Bayern Munich’s top 10 goalscorers of all time?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Bayern Munich manager since 2000?

