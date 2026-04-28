Bayern Munich and PSG are two of Europe’s biggest football clubs, but surprisingly few players have represented the perennial champions of the Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

Just six, in fact. We’ve put together the six names for a short and sweet quiz. We’re sure you’ll be able to name the Champions League final match-winner, pictured above, but what about the rest?

You’ve only got five minutes. Your clue is the years in which they represented each club.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, have a go at naming the 25 most expensive transfers of all time?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name PSG’s XI from the 2020 Champions League final defeat to Bayern?