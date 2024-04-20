Can you name the clubs these 20 former Bayern Munich stars are playing for in 2024?

Bayern Munich are one of the biggest and most successful clubs in world football. As such, for most players turning out for the Bundesliga giants represents the pinnacle of many careers. But what about their life after leaving Bavaria?

We’ve compiled 20 former Bayern stars. Your challenge? Tell us which club they’re currently playing for in 2024.

Some of these are pretty easy. One in particular is an iconic modern-day great that’s still playing for another of Europe’s glamour clubs, and plenty more beyond him are also gettable.

A fair few will leave you stumped and thinking hard. While a couple are near-impossible – only football experts with advanced knowledge of obscure leagues across the world are getting them.

If you think you know where a particular player is, type your answer in the box.

You don’t actually have to match each player to each club, so you might be wrong about one player but get the right club for another.

Another strategy would be to guess clubs across world football where you can imagine that some of these former Bayern men have ended up – and you never know, there’s every chance you’ll get lucky.

You’ve got 15 minutes, and you’ll have to make do with pure knowledge, or solid guesswork, because there are no clues for this one. You’re on your own.

