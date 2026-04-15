Welcome to Planet Football’s Ultimate Bayern Munich Quiz!

Whether you’re a die-hard Bayern supporter or just an aficionado of German football, our big quiz will test your knowledge of one of the biggest football clubs in the world.

Spanning legendary players, famous victories, and captivating moments, these 30 questions celebrate the remarkable history of Bayern Munich.

If you’re a proper Bayern fan, we’re backing you to beat the score from the Planet Football office, which is 21/30.

If this gives you the taste for more, how about trying to name every player to score 10+ Champions League goals for Bayern?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Bayern Munich manager since 2000?