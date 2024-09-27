Can you name the 30 best male dribblers on EA FC 25?

As with in real life, having a world-class dribbler on your team in EA FC 25 can make all the difference. But who are the best dribblers in the game – and can you guess the 30 top-rated players for that particular attribute?

We’ve set you the challenge of naming the 31 male players with the highest rating for dribbling in the latest edition of EA FC. There are a number of world-class superstar forwards here, but one or two less high-profile names and a fair few that you might not expect to see. Anything above 20 here is an impressive score, while getting full marks would be an outrageous achievement.

You’ve got 15 minutes to get every male player in the game rated 88 or above for dribbling ability. The only clue you’re getting are their clubs and their rating. Oh, and one more hint from us to help you along – goalkeepers are considerably more prevalent here than you might expect. It’s not all nippy wingers.

