Winning promotion to the Premier League is one of the greatest experiences in football – but can you name the 10 teams that performed best after reaching the top division?

The riches on offer in the top division have increased dramatically since the competition’s rebrand in 1992, with promotion out of the second tier becoming one of the greatest experiences in English football.

While several newly-promoted teams have struggled in the Premier League, others have taken to life at the top table like a duck to water.

We’ve listed the best performing teams by points and listed the season too. Can you name the top 10?

Note: there were 22 teams in the Premier League until 1995-96, meaning some entries are the result of 42 matches rather than the now traditional 38.

