Several of the world’s most populated countries have never qualified for the World Cup finals, despite having millions of people to choose from.

Whether their national sport is not football or corruption inhibits the game in their country, it’s safe to say that this lot are less than their sum of their parts.

We’ve trawled through the population statistics and picked out the 15 biggest countries to have never qualified for the World Cup. How many of them can you name in 10 minutes?

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, then try naming every nation that has ever taken part in a World Cup.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every city to have hosted the World Cup final?