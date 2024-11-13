Can you name the top 20 biggest spending managers of all time?

Managers are nothing without their players – so it makes sense that some of the world’s top coaches have spent mindblowing amounts on players over recent years.

But can you name the 20 biggest-spending managers in football history? We’ve dug through Transfermarkt and listed the 20 coaches who have spent the most in transfer fees on players.

Your challenge is to name each and every one of them, with only their total expenditure (per Transfermarkt) as your clue. You’ve got 15 minutes to name them all.

We haven’t factored inflation in here, so legendary managers like Sir Alex Ferguson don’t feature. Historical knowledge is unlikely to help you here; this is a list dominated by names from the past decade or so, an era in which transfer fees have shot through the roof.

