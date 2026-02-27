Birmingham City beat Arsenal in the 2011 League Cup final in one of the biggest shocks in modern English football history – but how well do you recall the winning XI?

The Gunners were expected to sweep Birmingham aside and win their first trophy since 2005.

But Alex McLeish’s side proved to be dogged opponents, especially after knocking out city rivals Aston Villa in the quarter-finals.

With the scores tied at 1-1, Obafemi Martins scored a late winner following a defensive mix-up between Wojciech Szczesny and Laurent Koscielny.

Martins was only a substitute at Wembley, meaning you have the entire Birmingham starting XI to name as your challenge.

