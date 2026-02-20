Blackburn Rovers famously won the Premier League in 1995, but can you name their top goalscorers in the competition’s history?

While they haven’t been in the top flight since 2012, Rovers were Premier League staples for the first two decades of the competition.

Ewood Park was graced with several brilliant goalscorers as Blackburn continued to bloody the nose of the country’s elite in the years after their title win.

How many of their top scorers can you name? We’ve given you 10 minutes and the number of goals each player recorded, but that’s it.

