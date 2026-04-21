Can you name every Bournemouth manager since 2000?

Bournemouth have gone on quite the journey since the early 2000s, rising up from the fourth tier to become a relatively established Premier League club.

But can you name every manager to have sat in the Bournemouth dugout over the past 26 years? That’s the challenge we’re setting you here.

You’ve got 10 minutes, and the only clue you’re getting is the years each manager served in the job. Permanent appointments only. And we’ve included the fella who’s just been named as the Cherries’ next manager for the 2026-27 campaign.

If this gets you in the mood for another quiz, have a go at naming every player to score 10+ Premier League goals for Bournemouth?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team to win promotion to the Premier League?