Brazil have produced some of the greatest goalscorers in international football history – but can you name their 20 all-time top scorers?

The most successful nation in World Cup history, Brazil have had no shortage of legendary forwards, from iconic number nines to wingers and attacking midfielders who knew exactly where the net was.

What we want you to do here is name all 20 players who have scored the most goals during their Brazil careers. The only clue you’re getting is the number of goals they’ve scored, while an asterisk denotes a player who is currently active for the national team in 2026.

Some of them will be obvious, but a few of the older names might be harder to remember. You’ve got 15 minutes to see if you can get them all.

If this gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try and name every Brazilian to score 10+ Premier League goals?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every member of Brazil’s 2002 World Cup squad?

