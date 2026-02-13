Brentford‘s rise under the ownership of Matthew Benham has been one of English football’s most remarkable stories of the 21st century.

But can you name every manager since the businessman took full control of the club back in 2012?

The Bees were a League One outfit at the time – which seemed to be their natural place in the pyramid, having sat outside the top two tiers for 21 years. Fast forward to today, where they’re an established Premier League side punching well above their weight to challenge for Europe.

Most, but not quite all, of the managers have played a role in their ascent. We’re sure you’ll be able to name the big names, including the current boss pictured above, but one or two shorter stints might catch you out.

The only clue you’re getting is the time period each manager served in the job.

