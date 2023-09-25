Can you name every player to score 10+ Premier League goals for Brighton?

Brighton have impressed with their savvy recruitment and incredible football, but can you name every player to have scored 10+ Premier League goals for the Seagulls?

Since gaining promotion to the Premier League for the 2017-18 season, ending their 34-year absence from the English top flight, the club has slowly gone from strength to strength under the ownership of local billionaire Tony Bloom.

The Seagulls have come a long way in a short space of time.

It’s hard to think that they were financially struggling and staring relegation from the Football League in the face as recently as 1997, especially off the back of last season’s sixth-place finish in the Premier League where they secured European football.

Roberto De Zerbi is the man leading them to new heights now, replenishing a constantly evolving squad after its top stars were poached with yet more brilliantly recruited young talent, taking the club to yet another level following the efforts of Chris Hughton and Graham Potter.

In their short but sweet time in the Premier League, Brighton have made new history for themselves. We’re asking you to name the 10 players who’ve bagged 10 goals or more in the competition.

To help you out, we’ve given you the number of goals each player has scored, but you’re on your own beyond that.

