The British transfer record has been broken countless times over the years, but how many of the biggest deals of the modern era can you actually remember?

In this quiz, we’re testing your knowledge of both record-breaking arrivals into British football and the biggest departures overseas since the formation of the Premier League in the summer of 1992. From landmark signings to headline-grabbing sales, every deal on the list set a new benchmark at the time.

Some names will come to you instantly, but others have long since faded from memory despite once dominating the back pages.

We’re giving you 15 minutes to name them. You’ve got the club that bought them and the fee paid as your clues, and they’re listed in chronological order.

And, if you fancy another challenge, why not try name 25 most expensive transfers of all time?

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Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us what you got @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League club’s record signing?