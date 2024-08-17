Can you name all 22 players to score on their PL debut for Man Utd?

Twenty-two different players have scored on their Premier League debut for Manchester United – but how many of them can you name?

We’ve given you 15 minutes and have listed the the year each player made their own slice of United history.

If this puts you in the mood for more United-related trivia, then have a go at naming every player Sir Alex Ferguson used in his last season at Old Trafford?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Manchester United’s top PL goalscorer for every initial?