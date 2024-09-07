Can you name the 30 Irish players with the most Premier League appearances?

There are Irishmen among the Premier League’s leading all-time appearance makers – but can you name the 30 players from the Republic to have played the most games in the English top-flight?

With a flood of talented footballers representing the Republic of Ireland at the start of the Premier League era, it’s no surprise that managers of English clubs packed their sides with players from across the Irish sea.

Ireland had reached the quarter-finals of Italia ’90, and went on to progress to the knockout stages of both the 1994 and 2002 World Cup, meaning players from those eras are heavily represented here.

But, despite the fortunes of the international sides waning over the last couple of decades, plenty of Irishmen have made their living in the Premier League and some have gone on to become cult heroes at their respective clubs.

Despite this quiz including some household names, it could prove a struggle to name the 30 Irish players with the most Premier League appearances between 1992 and 2024.

To help you out, we’ve listed the clubs each player appeared for in the competition, plus their number of appearances. An asterisk denotes the player is currently playing in the Premier League, which applies to one entry at the very least.

You’ve got 15 minutes to name as many as you can, and the score to beat from the Planet Football office is a healthy 25/30.

