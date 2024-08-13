Can you name all 56 Englishmen to have scored 50+ Premier League goals?

A total of 56 different English players have scored at least 50 Premier League goals in their career – but can you name them all?

While the players with over 100 goals should be easy to name, but there are some far trickier ones further down the list to remember.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name all 56 English players with at least a half-century of Premier League goals, but we’ve only given you their goal tally as a clue. An asterisk denotes a player who is still active in the competition.

If that gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try and name the top goalscorer from every Premier League season?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top Premier League goalscorer for every nationality?