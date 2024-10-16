Can you name Arsenal’s top 30 Premier League goalscorers?

Arsenal have benefitted from some incredible goalscorers during the Premier League era – but can you name their top 30 scorers in the history of the competition?

You get no prizes for guessing the number one ranked player on the list. He is one of the greatest in Premier League history and helped Arsenal to two Premier League titles as well as helping himself to four Premier League golden boots.

There are 29 other names to get in this quiz, though, and a few of them are far less memorable than that number one. An asterisk denotes the three players from the top 30 that are currently part of Mikel Arteta’s Gunners squad.

We’ve given you 15 minutes and have listed each player’s goal tally as a clue.

If you want another challenge after this, why not try and name Arsenal’s top goalscorer for every Premier League season?

