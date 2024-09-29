Can you name every player to score 10+ Premier League goals for Aston Villa?

Aston Villa have only spent three seasons outside of the Premier League since it was formed in 1992 – but can you name every player to have hit double figures for the club in the competition?

Thirty different players have scored 10 or more Premier League goals for the famous old club, making themselves heroes of the Holte End and across large parts of England’s second city.

We’ve given you 15 minutes and have listed the number of goals each player scored as a clue. Only three players from the current squad make the cut, and they’re denoted by an asterisk.

“I think I will need to start taking penalties,” joked the man pictured above when he was on the verge of becoming Villa’s all-time Premier League goalscoring back in 2013.

“It would be nice to break the record but the only thing on my mind is keeping the club up. If the record comes, it comes. As an attacking player, you feel you are doing your part by scoring.”

The local boy, who came up through the academy, made almost 400 appearances for his boyhood club. He tops this list with 73 goals – 13 more than anyone else.

