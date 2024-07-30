Can you name Chelsea’s 20 most expensive transfers in history?

Chelsea have spent a lot of money under Todd Boehly – but can you name their 20 most expensive transfers?

Before Abramovich bought the club in 2003, Chelsea barely had two pennies to rub together. Indeed, their victory over Liverpool in May 2003, which ensured Champions League qualification, reportedly saved the club from bankruptcy.

But the west Londoners soon started spending money with abandon, attracting a host of talented footballers to Stamford Bridge.

And the silverware soon followed; no club has won as many major honours in the past 20 years than Chelsea, demonstrating their investment has paid dividends.

We’ve given you 15 minutes and have listed the fee paid and the year the deal was completed as clues. All of them are relatively recent signings as you’d expect so you really should be getting 100%.

