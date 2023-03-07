Chelsea have incredibly consistent performers in the Champions League, lifting the trophy twice and regularly menacing their way to the latter stages of the competition.

Their Champions League prowess predates Roman Abramovich, reaching the quarter-finals in 1999-2000 after eliminating AC Milan and Feyenoord.

And, after their 2003 takeover, Chelsea quickly established themselves as European heavyweights by reaching consecutive semi-finals.

There has been heartbreak along the way; penalty shoot-out defeats to Liverpool and Manchester United in 2007 and 2008 respectively were hard to take.

But Chelsea lifted the trophy in incredible circumstances in 2012 and repeated their winning feat nine years later against Manchester City in Porto.

With such a distinguished record in Europe’s elite competition, it’s no surprise that a number of Chelsea players have racked up impressive goal tallies in Europe.

And we’re asking you to name the 20 Chelsea players to have scored five or more Champions League goals for Chelsea since their first appearance in 1999.

You’ve got 10 minutes to try, and an asterisk denotes the player is still active at Chelsea.

