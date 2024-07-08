Can you name every British and Irish player to play in Serie A since 1990?

Thirty-eight players from Great Britain and Ireland have played in Serie A since 1990 – but can you name them all?

The likes of John Charles and Jimmy Greaves blazed the trail by moving to Italy in the 1960s, and more and more have followed them as time has gone on, throughout Serie A’s time as the world’s best league in the 1990s and early 2000s, right up until the present day.

Your challenge is to name all those who have made the move to the Italian top tier in the past 32 years.

You’ve got 15 minutes. To help, we’ve given you the clubs they represented and the number of Serie A appearances each player has made. But we’re not expecting anyone, not even your biggest Italian enthusiast, to be getting full marks here.

If that gives you the taste for more, try naming every member of Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning squad.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top scorer for every Serie A season since 1990?