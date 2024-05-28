Can you name every Australian to score in the Premier League?

More than 50 Australians have appeared in the Premier League over the years – but can you name the only 16 players from Down Under to have scored in the competition?

You’ve got 15 minutes to try and name them all and we’ve given you both the number of goals and the clubs each of these Aussies played for in England.

We won’t lie, this one is quite tricky. But we reckon double digits are well within your grasp if you put your mind to it.

But you could try and name the 20 most expensive January transfers in Premier League history.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top Premier League goalscorer for every nationality?