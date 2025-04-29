Players from Barcelona, Liverpool and Real Madrid are among those who have scored in a Champions League semi-final since 2010 – but can you name them all?

The Champions League may well captivate us all every year, but it’d still take a human encyclopedia to remember every semi-final well enough to recall the goalscorers off hand.

Still, the challenge is there and you’ve got 20 minutes to try.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not have a go at naming the top 40 goalscorers in Champions League history?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to score 10+ Champions League knockout goals?

