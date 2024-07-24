Can you name every current Premier League club’s top scorer in the competition?

You undoubtedly know yours – but can you name every current Premier League club’s all-time top goalscorer in the competition? It’s harder than you might expect…

Scoring a goal is, at its core, the one true aim of football, but it’s easier said than done. Doing it well, and often enough to become a club’s top goalscorer in the history of the Premier League, is even harder. But a select number of men have managed just that.

Alfredo Di Stefano, the legendary Real Madrid striker summed it up perfectly with this famous quote; “Scoring goals is like making love: everyone can do it, but nobody does it like me.”

So we’re giving you 15 minutes to list all 20 of the current Premier League teams’ top goalscorers and we’ve even given you a few tools to help you out.

Those clubs whose scorers are still there have an asterisk next to their name, while we’ve also listed all of the top scorers’ goal tallies. Plus, you surely must have noticed the man in the featured image.

There are some legendary names here, but you could slip up on a couple if you’re not careful. That’s why you’ve got 15 minutes of thinking time, although the score from the office to beat is 17/20.

