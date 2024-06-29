Can you name every England keeper capped during Buffon’s Italy career?

England fielded 18 different goalkeepers between Gianluigi Buffon’s first and last game for Italy – but how many of them can you name?

Buffon made his Italy bow against Russia in October 1997 and was first choice for most of the next two decades before eventually deciding to call it a day in 2018.

During that era, the great goalkeeper helped his country win the 2006 World Cup.

While the Azzurri benefitted from stability between the sticks, England frequently chopped and changed goalkeepers during the same era.

We want to know if you can name the 18 goalkeepers to have appeared for the Three Lions in that period. You’ve got 15 minutes to do and we’ve given you the number of appearances each player made to make your life slightly easier.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 13/17. If this gives you the taste to attempt another quiz, try naming every member of Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning squad – we’ve already given you one answer.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top Premier League goalscorer for every nationality?