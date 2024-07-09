Arsenal as a football club became synonymous with Gallic flair under the management of Arsene Wenger – but can you name every French player to appear for the Gunners in the Premier League?

The Gunners have been able to call upon the services of a number of brilliant French players, who have helped the club win league titles.

But they’ve not always had success with French players and there are some that made just a few appearances for the club before being shipped off.

Not only has Arsenal’s playing squad boasted some of the greatest French players of the modern era, but for over two decades they were coached by one of the greatest French managers in history, Arsene Wenger, who got the best out of his compatriots in the Premier League title victories of 1997-98, 2001-02 and 2003-04.

Overall, 28 French players have played for Arsenal in the Premier League and you’ve got 15 minutes to try to name each and every one of them.

They’ve been ordered alphabetically, and we’ve given you the years in why they represented the club as a clue.

