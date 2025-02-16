Can you name every French player to appear for Liverpool in the PL?

Liverpool’s history of French footballers is chequered at best – but can you name every French player to play for them in the Premier League?

In total, 15 players have appeared for the Merseysiders in the competition, to, well, pretty poor levels of success if we’re being honest.

We’re giving you 10 minutes to name them all. An asterisk denotes a player that’s still at Anfield today.

Once you’ve completed this quiz, why not try and name every player to score just one Premier League goal for Liverpool?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s top 30 goalscorers in Premier League history?