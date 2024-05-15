Can you name every French player to appear for Man Utd in the Premier League?

Fourteen players from France have represented Manchester United in the Premier League over the years – but how many of them can you name?

France has become a natural shopping destination for England’s top clubs over the past 30 years; it’s close to home, the players are cheap and quality is more or less assured.

And the exploits of the French national team – two World Cups, a European Championship and runner-up in each competition since 1992 – have reinforced the belief that you can’t go far wrong by adding some Gallic flair to your side.

Managers like Sir Alex Ferguson, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho have attempted to do just that during their time in charge.

Some of the French players that have represented the club are Old Trafford heroes, while others are much less fondly remembered by the United faithful but almost all of them will have stuck in your memory for one reason or another.

We’ve given you the number of Premier League appearances each player made and the number of goals they scored, but that’s all. You’ve got 15 minutes to complete this challenge.

