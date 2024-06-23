Can you name the top 20 German goalscorers in the Premier League?

The Premier League has been home to some brilliant players from Germany over the years – but can you Germany’s top 20 goalscorers in the competition?

Germany are one of the most successful nations in the history of football and have won two major trophies – Euro ’96 and the 2014 World Cup – since the inception of the Premier League.

While lots of German players choose to spend their careers in the Bundesliga, plenty of others have spread their wings and made a strong impression on English shores.

But can you name the top 20 German goalscorers in Premier League history? It’s not an easy quiz, as it spans the entire duration of the Premier League, but there are plenty of household names on here.

We’ve given you 15 minutes and have listed the clubs each player appeared in the competition for as a clue, plus the number of goals they scored. An asterisk denotes that the player in question remains active in the Premier League.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 17/20 and, truthfully, we’ll be impressed if you manage to score more than us.

