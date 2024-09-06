Can you name every goalkeeper to play for Chelsea in the Premier League?

It might have been a problem position at Chelsea recently, but there have been some excellent goalkeepers at Stamford Bridge – can you name every one to play for them in the Premier League?

A total of 24 players have appeared in goal for the club since the inception of the Premier League in 1992, and your challenge is to name them all in less than 15 minutes.

We’ve given you their number of appearances as a clue and each player with an asterisk next to their entry remains contracted to the club today.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try naming every Chelsea player to score 20+ Premier League goals for the club?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top Premier League goalscorer for every nationality?