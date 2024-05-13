Can you name every goalkeeper to play for Arsenal in the Premier League?

Arsenal have had some brilliant goalkeepers in the Premier League era – but can you name every stopper to have played for them in the competition?

In truth, while Arsenal have been blessed with a few reliable options who have held the No.1 shirt for a lengthy spell, they have also had their fair share of error-prone goalkeepers. Which, if nothing else, has made for an interesting a diverse quiz for you to tackle.

Arsene Wenger, in particular, was known for signing some rogue keepers in his time as Arsenal fell further away from Premier League title contention.

The current custodian is a Spaniard on loan from Brentford, who has managed to usurp the pre-existing No. 1 at the Emirates.

Others have also represented their country at major tournaments while others slipped into obscurity after their spell between the sticks at Arsenal.

Your challenge is to name every single one of them to have turned out for them in the Premier League.

We’ve given you the number of appearances and years spent at the club for every goalkeeper and the score to beat from the Planet Football office is 18/23. You can beat that, right?

