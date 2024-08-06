Can you name every goalkeeper to play for Liverpool in the Premier League?

Liverpool have used 22 different goalkeepers in the Premier League era – but how many of them can you remember?

The goalkeeping position is arguably the most important, especially in the modern era where they are tasked with doing much more than just shot-stopping.

We’re giving you 15 minutes to name them all. To help you out, we’ve given you the years each goalkeeper was with the club, and how many league appearances they made – or have made to date, for the ones still signed to the club.

Once you’ve completed this quiz, why not try and name every Liverpool player to score in the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to wear the No.6 shirt for Liverpool in the PL?