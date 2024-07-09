Can you name every member of Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning squad?

You’re sure to remember the stars that helped Italy win the World Cup in 2006 – but can you name the full squad?

Marcello Lippi’s squad travelled to Germany as one of the tournament favourites, but the rumblings of the Calciopoli scandal were dominating headlines back home.

But Italy navigated a tough group – containing Pavel Nedved’s Czech Republic, Ghana and the United States, before knockout victories over Australia and Ukraine saw them through to the semi-finals.

Hosts Germany were beaten in a World Cup classic in partisan Dortmund, before an Italian defender muttered sweet nothings into the ear of Zinedine Zidane in extra-time of the final. The rest is history.

We’d like you to name all 23 men that were part of Italy’s fourth World Cup triumph and we’ve given you the position of each player as a helpful clue.

