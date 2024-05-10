Manchester United enjoyed an incredible season in 1998-99, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup and then the Champions League.

But can you name every player in that season’s squad who made an appearance during the campaign?

The players appear in order of squad numbers from low to high and we’ve also given you the number of appearances as a hint.

“I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it. Football – bloody hell,” Ferguson famously said after clinching the legendary treble in the 1999 Champions League final, with an extraordinary late comeback to beat Bayern Munich 2-1.

“We never give in. And that’s what won it.”

That European triumph had followed the FA Cup, with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at Wembley, and the Premier League title, won a point ahead of Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal.

You can almost certainly remember the player that scored the match-winning goal in that Champions League final, and most of the first-teamers that Ferguson regularly called upon during that unforgettable season.

But naming every single player from all competitions is a particularly tough challenge. Our score to beat is 23/29 and we’d be amazed if you can get 100% without using any hints.

