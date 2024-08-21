Can you name every PFA Player of the Year in the Premier League era?

Twenty-five different players have won the PFA Player of the Year award in the Premier League era – but how many of them can you name?

The award is given out each season to the player deemed to have had the best campaign by their fellow top-flight professionals and has been presented since 1973-74.

Often it is collected by the best player in the team that wins the league, but there are some notable exceptions among the answers here.

Since the start of the Premier League in 1992, six players have won it twice, which should help you in your quest to name the lot, and we have listed the club each player was at when he won the award to help you out.

You’ve got 15 minutes to name every player to have taken the prestigious gong in the Premier League era and our score from the office to beat is 27/30.

