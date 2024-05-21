Can you name every player capped by Gareth Southgate for England?

Gareth Southgate has changed the England squad since replacing Sam Allardyce in September 2016 – but can you name every player capped during his tenure as boss of the Three Lions?

Southgate stepped into the role at a low ebb for English football; the national team had suffered a humiliating exit from Euro 2016 at the hands of Iceland and looked nowhere near challenging the top international sides.

But the former Middlesbrough boss reinvigorated the side, bringing through fresh players and effectively retiring a load of stalwarts from the Roy Hodgson era.

England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup under Southgate’s management, reigniting the love between the side and the country, and lost on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. He then led the Three Lions to the quarter-finals at Qatar 2022 before committing his future to Euro 2024.

But can you name the 96 players Southgate has used in transforming England from also-rans to genuine contenders?

We’re giving you 15 minutes to do it, with the number of appearances each player has made under Southgate listed as a clue. We’ll be very surprised if anybody manages to name them all – there are some rogue ones amongst this list of familiar names.

