The 1998-99 Premier League season saw three joint-top scorers from Liverpool, Leeds, and Manchester United – but can you name all 19 players to make it into double figures?

That’s a lot. 19 different players all bagging an impressive tally speaks to the quality of the league that season, which makes it more surprising that it was that campaign United managed to clinch a historic treble.

But it wasn’t just United’s strikers who were firing on all cylinders that campaign; 959 goals were scored across the Premier League, at an average of 2.52 per match.

Can you name all 19 players who scored 10 or more goals in that historic season? Some are obvious, but others might have you scratching your head.

We’ve given you 10 minutes and have listed the club(s) each player featured for along with the number of goals they scored as clues.

