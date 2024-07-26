Can you name every player to score 10+ Premier League goals in 2002-03?

As was so often the case during that era, Manchester United and Arsenal played out a memorable title tussle during the 2002-03 season. But how many of the top goalscorers can you name from that year?

While the title race attracted plenty of attention, the relegation tussle was also one for the ages. Sunderland and West Brom fell early, but West Ham went down with a record 42 points as Bolton, Leeds and Aston Villa narrowly avoided the drop.

It was a vintage year for strikers, four players hit 20+ goals, while two of England’s most prolific hitmen fell just short. We want to know if you can name every player to hit double figures and are giving you 15 minutes to do so.

But, if this one is just too straightforward, why not try to name the Premier League-winning captain for every season?

