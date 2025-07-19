1997-98 was a vintage year for Premier League goalscorers, but how many of the 25 players to hit double figures that season can you name?

It was a historic year for Arsenal as Arsene Wenger lifted the league title in his first year in charge, but the Gunners weren’t the only club with some truly legendary names among the top scorers.

But we’ll still be impressed if you get 100% on this. You’ve got 15 minutes and, once you’ve had a go at that, why not try name every player to score 10+ Premier League goals in another great year, 2005-06?

